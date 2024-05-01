Kalaburagi village tense as group attacks house of person accused of desecrating Ambedkar statue

Kalaburagi: A tense situation prevailed in Kotnur (D) village on the outskirts of the city as a group of people attacked the house belonging to the accused who has been facing the charge of desecrating Dr Ambedkar's statue. The accused Sangamesh was released on bail on Tuesday in a case pertaining to placing the garland of footwear around Dr Ambedkar’s statue on January 23.

A group of people attacked the family members on Tuesday night after coming to know that the accused was released on bail. Rajeshwari, the wife of Sangamesh, brother Sunilkumar, uncle Mahadevappa and mother Thangemma are undergoing treatment after getting injured in the attack. A car, four motorbikes parked outside their house, were also damaged in the incident.

The family members of the accused and their supporters have staged a protest in the village demanding stringent action against the miscreants who attacked them. “My husband is facing trial in the Dr Ambedkar statue desecration case. I have no objection if the court gives him punishment after he is found guilty. But, how can the people attack him when he is released on bail. They have beaten all our family members and police officials have failed to come to our rescue”, Sangamesh’s wife Priyanka said.

The protesters have blocked the Kalaburagi-Jewargi road by setting tyres ablaze, causing a severe traffic jam. Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Chetan R had visited the spot and tried to convince them to withdraw the protest. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member Dr Umesh Jadhav has entered into a verbal altercation with the police officials.

The police officials arrested four persons over the desecration of the statue. The police had registered a case against them under article 295 of IPC, 3(1) (U) (V) of SC, ST Act on the charge of causing unrest in the society.