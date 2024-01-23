Garland of footwear placed around Ambedkar statue in K'taka; Dalits launch protest

Kalaburagi: A tense situation prevailed in many parts of Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Tuesday as various dalit organizations staged protests, condemning the defacing of a Dr Ambedkar statue in Kotnur (D) village situated on the outskirts of the city.

The incident reportedly occurred late on Monday night. Hundreds of dalit activists have now blocked roads at several places, including Sardar Vallabhbai Patel, Ram Mandir circle, Lumbini garden, Naganahalli ring road on Monday, leaving the city reeling due to traffic disruptions.

The protesters have demanded the arrest of the miscreants who put a garland of footwear on the Dr Ambedkar statue. DCP Kanika Sikriwal rushed to the spot and paid a floral tribute in an attempt to defuse the situation.