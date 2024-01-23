Garland of footwear placed around Ambedkar statue in K'taka; Dalits launch protest

Kalaburagi: A tense situation prevailed in many parts of Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Tuesday as various dalit organizations staged protests, condemning the defacing of a Dr Ambedkar statue in Kotnur (D) village situated on the outskirts of the city.
The incident reportedly occurred late on Monday night. Hundreds of dalit activists have now blocked roads at several places, including Sardar Vallabhbai Patel, Ram Mandir circle, Lumbini garden, Naganahalli ring road on Monday, leaving the city reeling due to traffic disruptions.
The protesters have demanded the arrest of the miscreants who put a garland of footwear on the Dr Ambedkar statue. DCP Kanika Sikriwal rushed to the spot and paid a floral tribute in an attempt to defuse the situation.
The deputy commissioner, Fouzia Taranum, also performed pooja in front of the statue. She assured the protesters that stringent legal action would be taken against the culprits and said that police officials have already launched an operation to nab them.
The additional DC, Rayappa Hunasagi, and other police officials have also visited several parts of the city to control the tense situation.
Several dalit women have also joined the protest. A case has been registered at the university police station.
Prohibitory orders in Wadi
A prohibitory order was imposed in Wadi town of Chittapur taluk until January 25 after the incident of stone pelting late at night on Monday.
A clash erupted between two community leaders during a procession on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.