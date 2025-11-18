Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kalyana Karnataka region sees early winter with below normal temperatures

A press release from the agency said minimum temperatures are likely to be 4-6 degrees Celsius below normal, mainly in districts of north interior Karnataka.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 23:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 23:12 IST
Karnataka NewsWinterKarnatakaKalyana Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us