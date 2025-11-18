<p>Kalaburagi: The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has forecast colder days in the state, especially north interior Karnataka, from November 18 to 21.</p>.<p>A press release from the agency said minimum temperatures are likely to be 4-6 degrees Celsius below normal, mainly in districts of north interior Karnataka.</p>.<p>This may result in cold to severe cold wave conditions in these areas.</p>.<p>November 21 onwards, minimum temperatures are expected to return to normal over north Interior Karnataka, the release added.</p>.<p>People in most parts of Kalyana Karnataka including Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur and Koppal districts have been compelled to stay indoors due to the biting cold, as temperatures dip at night. The region has witnessed minimum temperature up to 14º Celsius. </p>.<p>People have brought out their sweaters, shawls, winter caps and woollen clothes to protect themselves from the cold. Village residents have opted for bonfires to warm themselves up.</p>.<p>They are thronging pushcart tea vendors early morning near the central bus stand, railway station and other places in the city. The region is known for hot summers and witnesses cold winters too.</p>.<p>Officials at the Bidar agriculture science centre said there will be further reduction in temperature by up to 10º Celsius next month.</p>.<p>The district health & family welfare department has advised people suffering from asthma and joint pains to take proper precautions to protect themselves with warm clothes and maintain body heat. </p>.<p>They have advised citizens, especially the elderly and children, to take precautions.</p>