Kambala season to begin on November 11

Kambala, the traditional buffalo race event popular in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi in Karnataka and Kasaragod of Kerala, will begin from November 11.
The Kambala Samithi has decided to hold 24 Kambala events during the season including the one at Bengaluru. Kambala will be held at Bengaluru and will be organised under the guidance of Puttur MLA and Tulu Koota on November 25. Last year, 18 Kambala events were organised in three districts.
The Kambala calendar are as follows: Surathkal (November 11), Kakkepadavu (Nov 18), Moodbidri (Dec 2), Baradi (Dec 9), Naringana (Dec 17), Mulki (Dec 24), Mangaluru (Dec 30), Miyar (Jan 6), Ballamanja (Jan 7), Hokkadigoli (Jan 13), Adve (Jan 20), Puttur (Jan 27), Aikala (Feb 2), Jappu (Feb 10), Vamanjoor (Feb 17), Katpadi (Feb 24), Bantwal (March 2), Bangadi (March 9), Venoor (March 16), Uppinangady (March 23), Panapila (March 30), Balkunje (April 6) and Gurpura (April 13).
Speaking to DH, Jilla Kambala Samithi (comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod districts ) President Deviprasad Shetty said that the Samithi is working towards restricting the Kambala to 24 hours. A nine -member committee comprising representatives from the Kambala samithi, jockey, buffalo owner and referee has been constituted to frame rules and regulations for restricting each Kambala to 24 hours. The committee will finalise the rules and regulations shortly, said Shetty.
It was a long -pending demand not to extend the Kambala event beyond 24 hours. However, with the increase in pair of buffaloes taking part, it was difficult for the organisers to restrict it to 24 hours.
Several attempts were made in the past in this regard. During 2022-23, two Kambala were successful in organising within 24 hours, he said.