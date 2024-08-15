Kannada activists demand Rayanna’s statue in Belagavi village

The activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction) staged a demonstration at the entrance of Uchgaon village in the taluk demanding the installation of a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and Kannada flag in the village on Wednesday. The police prevented them from entering the village and detained them on the main road.
The activists came to the entrance of the village and began to raise slogans demanding the installation of Rayanna’s statue. As the police stopped them, it led to verbal exchanges. Tension prevailed at the village entrance for sometime. As the activists did not relent, police detained them.
Wajid Hirekodi, Mahantesh Ranagattimath, Anil Daddimani and others took part in the demonstration.
