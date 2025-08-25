<p>Bengaluru: Kannada actor Mangaluru Dinesh, remembered for his role as gold smuggler Shetty in the KGF franchise, died at a hospital in Kundapura on Monday morning. He was 63.</p><p>Starting out in theatre, Dinesh entered cinema as an assistant director before moving into art direction, working on nearly 200 films, according to filmmaker and close associate P Seshadri.</p><p>“He was witty and jovial. His death is unfortunate,” said Seshadri, recalling Dinesh’s contributions to his films Atithi, Bettada Jeeva and Beru.</p>.Terence Stamp, actor who played 'Superman' villain Zod, dies at 87.<p>As an actor, Dinesh featured in Ulidavaru Khandante, Kirik Party, Rickey, Atithi, and Aa Dinagalu, among several others.</p><p>In recent years, he had settled in Kodachadri, where he ran a small farm, and had been ailing.</p><p>He is survived by his wife and two children. His mortal remains will be brought to Bengaluru, with last rites scheduled in Laggere on Tuesday evening.</p>