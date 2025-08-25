Menu
Kannada actor Mangaluru Dinesh, ‘Shetty’ of KGF, dies at 63

The theatre artist-turned-actor, who also worked on nearly 200 films as an art director, passed away after prolonged illness. His last rites will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 06:44 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 06:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKannada Film IndustryKGF

