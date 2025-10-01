Kannada filmmaker S V Rajendra Singh Babu duped of Rs 4.25 lakh

<p>Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada filmmaker S V Rajendra Singh Babu, known for films like Muthina Haara, has become the latest victim of a sophisticated cyber fraud and has lost Rs 4.25 lakh to unauthorised electronic withdrawals under the guise of finalising film dubbing rights.</p>.<p>The scam was orchestrated by individuals posing as agents interested in acquiring the Telugu dubbing rights for his upcoming film, Rakta Kashmir, which stars Upendra and Ramya.</p>.<p>To “process the deal” and build trust, the fraudsters requested his personal documents, including Aadhaar card, PAN,and bank details.</p>.Crime against senior citizens rose by 41.7% in Bengaluru in 2023.<p class="bodytext">Babu said a distributor introduced him to a contact, Naveen Kumar, and they agreed on a Rs 1.4 crore deal. However, the agreement copy delivered via Blue Dart courier was blank. Police indicate that the personal details submitted were subsequently misused for unauthorised withdrawals.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After this, he lodged a complaint with Yeshwantpur police. Authorities registered a case under BNS sec 309 and initiated a probe & are tracing digital footprints to find the suspect.</p>