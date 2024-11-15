'Kariya' row: 'Swear before Chamundeshwari' that I never called Zameer 'Kulla', says H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumarswamy</a> on Friday said, "I never referred to Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan as 'Kulla' in my life. He never called me 'Kariya' in the past, he always spoke with high respect."</p><p>"Can anyone call so? I swear before Goddess Chamundeshwari about this," he said.</p><p>Speaking to media persons after seeking darshan of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi hills in Mysuru on Friday morning, H D Kumarswamy said, "My friendship and closeness with Zameer Ahmed was restricted to politics. When speaker Basavaraja Horatti called me Kumara, Zameer had gone to beat him."</p><p>"I have not come from an environment where I could be called 'Kariya' or call any one 'Kulla'. Zameer Ahmed's words (calling him Kariya), indicate his culture. His remarks about buying H D Devegowda's family show his ego (Mada) of having money. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar have defended it. Is it a civil government? They have put multiple cases on many who have used such words. Why are they quiet now? Zameer's statement has not made any difference in the Channapatna legislative assembly by-election," he said.</p>.‘Kaalia’ Kumaraswamy more dangerous than BJP: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.<p>"How can former Prime Minister H D Devegowda saying that he would break the ego of CM Siddaramaiah by uttering the words 'Garva Banga maadthini' 'Sokku Murithini' be defamation?" Kumarswamy questioned. </p><p><strong>'Let there be SIT probe'</strong></p><p>Kumarswamy challenged the state government to form a SIT to probe CM Siddaramaiah's allegation that Rs 50 crore each was offered by the BJP to 50 Congress MLAs to join the party. </p><p>Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday, he said, "This claim by the CM should not become a statement by 'buffoons'. He is saying accurately that Rs 50 crore each was offered to 50 MLAs. The state government is in their hands. They have formed several SITs. They have formed record number of SITs in the history of the state and the country for investigations relating to every case. Let them form an SIT to investigate this too. Else, such statements by the CM and Congress cabinet leaders, and their behaviors will become ridiculous to people," he said. </p><p><strong>'Nikhil will win Channapatna'</strong></p><p>Kumarswamy also said that the people of Channapatna have blessed NDA candidate (BJP-JD(S) alliance) Nikhil Kumarswamy and according to him, Nikhil will win by a comfortable margin.</p><p>Regarding Congress contestant C P Yogeeshwar's statements, he remarked, "He has analysed about the politics which has happened in Channapatna."</p>