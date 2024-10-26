Karjol, Byrathi dare estranged BJP MLA Somashekar to resign

<p>Hubballi: “It is unbecoming of S T Somashekar to speak against the party after enjoying all positions and powers in the BJP. If he has any morality, let him resign for the primary membership and then criticise the party,” Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol said on Friday.</p>.<p>Reacting to Somashekar’s statement that eight MLAs, including two from Bengaluru will desert BJP, Karjol told media persons in Hubballi that Somashekar is in BJP technically. “Somashekar, who has been elected on BJP ticket, should resign first before speaking ill of the party that has given everything to him. Congress is a sinking ship and none will join it,” he said.</p>.Section of Congress unhappy with Yogeshwar’s candidature: D K Suresh.<p>Defending BJP high command’s decision to field Bharath, son of MP Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggoan, Karjol said that for any party, winning the election matters the most.</p>.<p>“People’s opinion, surveys, party workers’ opinion and winnability factor matter a lot. Based on the people’s consent in Shiggaon, a ticket was given to Bharath. There is nothing like dynasty politics in this,” he added.</p>.<p>Karjol predicted that the Congress government in the state will collapse post-Maharashtra and bypolls to three seats in the state. Several leaders in Congress camp are disgruntled saying that there is no money in the government even to buy poison,” he said.</p>