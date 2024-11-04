Karkala MLA accuses govt of failing to release funds to install planks of vented dams

<p>Udupi: Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar has accused the state government of failing to support farmers by not allocating funds for fixing planks on the vented dams in the district. He stated that approximately 250 vented dams in the Karkala constituency, as well as others across Udupi district, require plank installations, but the current Congress-led government has not released any funds for the purpose.</p><p>Sunil Kumar explained that he had previously written to the Minister of Minor Irrigation and other relevant departmental officials, urging them to release the necessary funds. However, no funds have been released so far. He stressed the importance of prompt action to ensure that planks are installed on all vented dams, as these structures are essential for farmers who rely on the collected water for seasonal and long-term agriculture.</p>.Spice production hit as monsoon rains pummel Karnataka districts.<p>The MLA pointed out that the vented dams, built along rivers, help store water that not only benefits farmers in the command area but also supports other water sources in the surrounding environment. With the monsoon season over and river flow decreasing, he expressed concern that failing to install the planks could lead to insufficient water storage, causing potential water shortages for agriculture and other activities during the summer.</p><p>Sunil Kumar urged the state government to release funds promptly to facilitate plank installations and prevent future water scarcity in the region.</p>