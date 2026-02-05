<p>Belagavi: The 10th Additional District and Sessions Court has convicted 12 individuals, including six women, to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for assaulting a woman from a Scheduled Tribe and parading her naked at Hosa Vantmuri village on December 10-11, 2023.</p>.<p>Those convicted include Basappa Rudrappa Nayak, Raju Rudrappa Nayak, Kempanna Raju Nayak, and others.</p>.<p>The incident occurred following a familial dispute after the victim’s son eloped with the daughter of one of the accused. In response, the group violently attacked the woman, drawing national attention to the case during the Karnataka Legislature’s winter session.</p>.Mysuru: Man sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja.<p>Following the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Kakati police station on December 11, 2023, listing numerous charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The investigation was taken over by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on December 16, 2023, leading to a chargesheet filed on April 22, 2024, with 92 witnesses and 37 evidentiary items.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Due to the severity of the crime, the High Court ordered the trial to conclude within a year.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Judge H S Manjunath delivered the verdict, and the prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor L S Sullad.</p>