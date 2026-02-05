Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | February 5, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 00:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
An Israeli soldier standing near the Israel-Gaza border looks at rubble from destroyed buildings in Gaza, in Israel.

An Israeli soldier standing near the Israel-Gaza border looks at rubble from destroyed buildings in Gaza, in Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of the Sikh community stage a demonstration against LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor' in the Parliament House Complex, in Kanpur.

Members of the Sikh community stage a demonstration against LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly calling Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor' in the Parliament House Complex, in Kanpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Washington Post headquarters, after the Post announced it was starting widespread layoffs in Washington, DC, US.

The Washington Post headquarters, after the Post announced it was starting widespread layoffs in Washington, DC, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Marshals attempt to calm the agitated MLAs during an uproar, at the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, in Jammu.

Marshals attempt to calm the agitated MLAs during an uproar, at the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, in Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Skaters in action during training.

Skaters in action during training.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 00:45 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us