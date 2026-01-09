Menu
Karnataka: 13% of those registered under Yuva Nidhi are engineering graduates

Of the total 3.79 lakh registered till date, 2.98 lakh are eligible under the scheme and are getting the financial benefit. Of these, 47,000 plus are unemployed engineering graduates.
Published 08 January 2026, 23:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

