Karnataka: 13% of those registered under Yuva Nidhi are engineering graduates

<p>Bengaluru: As much as 13% of the graduates registered under the Yuva Nidhi scheme in the state are engineering graduates. </p>.<p>Of the total 3.79 lakh registered till date, 2.98 lakh are eligible under the scheme and are getting the financial benefit. Of these, 47,000 plus are unemployed engineering graduates.</p>.<p>As per information shared by Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood Dr Sharanprakash Patil, the number of non-engineering graduates from the arts, science, commerce, management and other streams registered under the scheme was 3,00,214 and non-engineering postgraduates registered were 27,843. </p><p>Stressing on strengthening hands-on training for engineering graduates (to make them employable), Patil said that a model implemented by the Bajaj company at PES University could be extended to other institutions.</p>.<p>"Every year, we are producing at least 1 lakh engineering graduates, but most are struggling to get jobs due to lack of skills. I have requested the companies to set up training centres at engineering colleges and the training cost will be borne by us. Once such a facility is successfully running at PES University," the minister said. Our Yuva Nidhi data reveals the pathetic condition of engineering graduates. </p>.<p>The minister said, "We have analysed data and realised that there is lack of skills among graduates and that is the main reason for unemployment. Considering this, we have launched the Yuva Nidhi Plus scheme, under which we offer training to registered candidates. Unfortunately, 90% of them are not turning up for training".</p>.<p>He said the government was setting up multi-level skill training centres for Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries.</p>.<p><strong>'Dole not to be stopped' </strong></p>.<p>"Despite the government being ready to spend on them, candidates are not willing to attend training. We have tried to reach out to them through messages and calls on the phone, but there has been no response. There is a misconception among the youth that the Yuva Nidhi dole will be stopped during training. But we have clarified several times that it will not be discontinued till they get placed and for two years," he said.</p>.<p>An amount of Rs 27 crore set aside for Yuva Nidhi plus (training purposes) was not utilised during 2025. Now, the department has decided to increase the training target by pooling the funds for 2025 and 2026. </p>