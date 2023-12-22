Karnataka: Accident insurance for KKRTC staff

Bengaluru: The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has introduced a premium-free accident insurance scheme for its employees.
The Kalaburagi-based bus operator on Thursday signed an MoU with the Union Bank of India in the presence of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy here on Thursday, according to an official statement.
In the event of an accident resulting in the death of a KKRTC employee, whether on or off duty, his/her dependents will receive a substantial amount. Employees with permanent or partial permanent disability will also be eligible for a Rs 1 crore payout.
The KKRTC also introduced a separate accident insurance scheme to provide Rs 15 lakh coverage on debit cards.