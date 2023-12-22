JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Accident insurance for KKRTC staff

The KKRTC also introduced a separate accident insurance scheme to provide Rs 15 lakh coverage on debit cards.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 20:00 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has introduced a premium-free accident insurance scheme for its employees. 

The Kalaburagi-based bus operator on Thursday signed an MoU with the Union Bank of India in the presence of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy here on Thursday, according to an official statement. 

In the event of an accident resulting in the death of a KKRTC employee, whether on or off duty, his/her dependents will receive a substantial amount. Employees with permanent or partial permanent disability will also be eligible for a Rs 1 crore payout. 

The KKRTC also introduced a separate accident insurance scheme to provide Rs 15 lakh coverage on debit cards. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 20:00 IST)
KarnatakaKSRTC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT