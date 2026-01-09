Menu
Karnataka: ACP Shivaraj Katakabhavi appointed IO in Hubbali's BJP worker case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video showing a disrobed woman BJP worker in a police vehicle during her detention in Hubballi, and it has written to the DGP seeking an inquiry and other measures.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 06:49 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 06:49 IST
