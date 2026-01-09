Karnataka: ACP Shivaraj Katakabhavi appointed IO in Hubbali's BJP worker case
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video showing a disrobed woman BJP worker in a police vehicle during her detention in Hubballi, and it has written to the DGP seeking an inquiry and other measures.
#WATCH | Karnataka: On a BJP worker allegedly assaulted in Hubballi, Dharwad, Injured Woman PSI Kalavati says, "... On January 5, our North Division ACP called and asked us to come to the Keshwapur Police Station. We went to arrest Sujata Handi after receiving orders. Despite… pic.twitter.com/WfSuvEXN3F
#WATCH | Hubballi, Karnataka: BJP worker allegedly assaulted, victim's mother says, "... We were outside our house when a group of policemen arrived and asked us to come with them. We asked why, what we had done. They dragged my daughter into the vehicle, and the inspector abused… pic.twitter.com/W166a4YJyD