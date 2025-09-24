Karnataka: Ainapur tense as locals torch lorry transporting 'cow's meat'; 7 held

<p class="bodytext">Tension prevailed at Ainapur in Kagwad taluk of the district after local residents set fire to a lorry allegedly transporting three tonnes of cow’s meat in the town on Monday night. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Police have arrested seven people, including the suspects who were illegally transporting the meat and those who set the truck ablaze. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The meat was being transported from Kudachi in Raibag taluk of the district to Hyderabad and it was hidden under ice slabs. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The miscreants, said to be members of Hindu organisations, waylaid the lorry when it was crossing Ainapur and set it on fire. </p>.Karnataka: Cow vigilantes torch vehicle in Belagavi; Police arrest 8 over arson, slaughter charges.<p class="bodytext">The truck had been reduced to ashes by the time police arrived at the spot. The miscreants assaulted the driver and cleaner, who sustained injuries. </p>.<p class="bodytext">District Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled told reporters here that suspects - Vikas Ware and Sudhir Gasti from Ashta in Sangli district of Maharashtra and Saheblal Muthawale from Kudachi - had been arrested under the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Police have taken the fourth suspect into custody in Kalaburagi and is being brought back here,” Guled said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Avesh Jiragale, Suhas Londe, Anil Savali and Sadashiv Kurandavade of Ainapur, seen in the video setting the vehicle on fire, have also been arrested by the police. </p>.<p class="bodytext">An additional case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been registered against them, since the lorry driver reportedly <br />belongs to the Dalit community. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The meat samples have been sent to the lab for tests, to find out if it is cow’s meat. The suspects had purchased the meat for a week now,” the SP said. </p>