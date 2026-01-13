<p>Bengaluru: Moulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi, Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka, passed away on Monday. </p>.<p>Rector of Darul Uloom Sabeelur Rashad (Arabic College), Tannery Road, he was a leading Muslim religious figure in the state. </p>.<p>Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan paid their last respects, while Energy Minister and local MLA KJ George expressed his condolences. </p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will pay his respects at Arabic College at 9.30 am.</p>.<p>The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) will be performed at Arabic College at 10 am on Tuesday, followed by burial on the campus. </p>