Evolution of elegance: Boardroom to Red Carpet

<p>The story of men’s luxury suiting is one of constant reinvention, a journey that has seen the structured formality of the classic suit transform into a vehicle for personal expression on the world’s most glamorous stages. What began as a rigid uniform of power in the corporate and political spheres has morphed into bespoke occasion wear, embracing bold aesthetics and global cultural influences, most notably in the Indian luxury market.</p>.<p><strong>Formal uniform to fashion statement</strong></p>.<p>The modern suit, tracing its origins back to the 19th-Century, was initially a sartorial statement of sobriety and status. Designers like Beau Brummell championed simple, dark and perfectly tailored garments, setting the benchmark for the business suit and black-tie tuxedo. For decades, the suit was intrinsically linked to the office and formal events, adhering to strict rules of cut, colour, and fabric.</p>.<p>The mid-20th Century saw Hollywood glamorise the suit, turning figures like Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra into style icons. Yet, the real transformation accelerated in the late 20th and early 21st Centuries. As fashion became more individualised and workplace dress codes softened, the suit shed its corporate constraints. Designers began using unconventional fabrics - velvets, brocades and metallics - and experimenting with vibrant colours and innovative silhouettes. The Red Carpet became the suit’s new domain, replacing rigidity with a demand for high-fashion drama, establishing the tuxedo, in particular, as the ultimate piece of men’s occasion wear.</p>.<p><strong>Indian intersect: Fusion and festivity</strong></p>.<p>This global evolution found a unique expression in India, where the Western suit was elegantly integrated and fused with indigenous aristocratic attire to create new forms of luxury occasion wear. The most prominent examples are the Bandhgala and the Sherwani.</p>.<p>The Bandhgala, or Jodhpuri suit, is a masterpiece of Indo-Western fusion. It emerged in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries as an Indian adaptation of the Western coat, blending it with the traditional Achkan (a long Indian coat). Its signature feature is the ‘closed neck’ collar, lending it a clean, royal and distinctly formal look. Once favoured by Rajput royalty, the Bandhgala has become an essential garment for wedding receptions and black-tie events, often rendered in luxurious silks, fine wools and rich embroideries.</p>.<p>The Sherwani evolved from the flowing Achkan. It is a long, coat-like garment, traditionally worn over fitted trousers (churidar). While it predates the Western suit, its modern, structured silhouette often incorporates Western tailoring techniques. Today, Sherwani is the quintessential groom’s attire, symbolising magnificence and tradition, frequently adorned with intricate gold and silver threadwork (zari or zardozi) on opulent fabrics like raw silk and brocade.</p>.<p>This confluence has completed the suit’s journey - from a symbol of standardised corporate power to a personalised statement of luxury, culture and celebration.</p>.<p>Photographer: Jiten Agarwal</p>.<p>Fabric: Scabal</p>