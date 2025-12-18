<p>Belagavi: The stringent Hate Speech Bill was hurriedly passed in the Assembly even as the debate was incomplete, prompting an Opposition walkout when Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">UT Khader</a> did not agree to further discussions or a House committee to vet the proposed law. </p><p>The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, piloted by Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a>, was passed when BJP lawmakers were protesting in the well of the House against a different issue. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka’s address was curtailed when Speaker UT Khader concluded the debate. Ashoka tore the Bill in protest. </p>.Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid opposition from BJP.<p>Earlier, Parameshwara quoted the Supreme Court to say that hate speech must be “dealt with an iron hand” and that it had no place in modern societies. </p><p>“In Karnataka and India, many people are speaking in a manner that hurts the sentiments of others. There have been murders and violence because of hate speech,” Parameshwara said, adding that a law would act as a deterrent. </p><p>The Bill proposes a jail term of one year, extendable up to seven with a fine of Rs 50,000 for hate crime. “For subsequent offences, we’re reducing the maximum imprisonment from 10 years to seven, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh,” Parameshwara said. </p><p>Intervening, BJP's V Sunil Kumar decried the Bill as "dangerous" and lacking forethought. "If I quote a holy book that contains violence, will that be hate speech?" he asked. </p>.Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid opposition from BJP.<p>Ashoka said the proposed law would turn the police into “Hitlers” and charged that it would infringe upon freedom of expression. “This [Bill] will become a _Brahmastra_ to settle political scores,” he said, adding that the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita already had provisions to fight hate speech. </p><p>Ashoka said the definition of “hate crime” and “disharmony” was unclear. “Even journalists can be jailed,” he warned. “What else can we expect from [Congress] that imposed the Emergency?”</p><p>There was an exchange between Congress and BJP members when Ambedkar came up during the debate. Urban Development Minister BS Suresha’s statement that BJP MLAs had “burned” the coastal region led to pandemonium and a protest in the well. It was during this that Khader proceeded to pass the Bill. </p><p>Ashoka and others slammed Khader. The Opposition demanded further debate on the Bill and that it should be sent to a select committee for review. When Khader did not agree, the Opposition walked out. </p>