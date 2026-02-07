<p>Dharwad, dhns: The Backward Classes Welfare Department has cleared all pending student scholarships.</p>.<p><em>DH</em> had published a report titled ‘1.6 lakh BC, minority students in distress without scholarship’ on January 20.</p>.<p>BC Welfare Department Commissioner K A Dayanand told DH that scholarships for the last five academic years — from 2021 to 2025-26 — have been disbursed.</p>.<p>He said that under the post-matric fee reimbursement programme, 1,26,181 pending applications have been cleared and Rs 129.05 crore disbursed.</p>.Congress will come back to power in Karnataka in 2028, asserts DCM Shivakumar.<p>The department received 5.92 lakh applications for the 2025-26 academic year seeking scholarships. Of these, 1,88,849 have been approved and Rs 128.56 crore has been released.</p>.<p>Under the college fee reimbursement programme, 1,75,337 eligible students have received Rs 211.58 crore, he added.</p>.<p>Similarly, under the Vidyasiri food and hostel programme, 41,111 students received financial assistance amounting to Rs 61.68 crore.</p>.<p>“In the interest of students, the department had extended the last date for submitting applications for scholarships, fee reimbursement and the Vidyasiri scheme till January 31,” Dayanand said.</p>