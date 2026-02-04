Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka backwardness report stokes concerns, stirs policy debate

Out of 236 taluks in the State, the Karnataka Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee, has categoried 59 as ‘most backward’, 59 as ‘more backward’, 59 as ‘backward’ and the remaining 59 as ‘developed’
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 10:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakabackward

Follow us on :

Follow Us