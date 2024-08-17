Karnataka: Bandh in Sringeri constituency against encroachment clearance drive gets good response

In Koppa, farmers and like-minded organisations held a convention attended by MLA T D Rajegowda, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, former MLA DN Jeevraj, and others.

Protesters declared that they would not allow the clearing of encroachments under any circumstances.

MP Kota Srinivas Poojary stated, "Efforts should be made to convince the central and state governments. A delegation of all parties, led by MLA T D Raje gowda, should work to persuade the state government. I will lead a delegation to the central government to make our case."

MLA T D Rajegowda added, "It is the growers who have preserved the environment in Malnad. I will take responsibility for leading an all-party delegation to meet with the Chief Minister and Forest Minister."

The bandh's impact in the Sringeri constituency extended to Mudigere as well. Private bus services from Mudigere to Balehonnur were suspended, leaving schoolchildren and the public stranded.

With only private bus services available to Balehonnur, residents of villages such as Bidarahalli, Kenjige, Banalli, Kannagere, Bharathibail, B Hosalli, Hokkalli, Kundoor, Saragodu, Hosampura, and Gabgal faced significant inconvenience. Without bus services, schoolchildren had to rely on cars and other private vehicles to return home.

Students from schools in Kundoor and Gabgal were seen walking along the road.