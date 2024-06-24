Karnataka bans use of artificial colours in preparation of kebabs

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Karnataka, has banned the use of artificial colours in the preparation of veg, chicken, and fish kebabs.

The ban comes after eight samples out of 39 samples collected from kebab centres across the state showed the presence of artificial colours.

According to an order by the Food Safety Commissioner, of the 39 samples, sunset yellow colour was present in seven samples and one sample contained Carmoisine along with sunset yellow.