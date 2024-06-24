Karnataka bans use of artificial colours in preparation of kebabs

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Karnataka, has banned the use of artificial colours in the preparation of veg, chicken, and fish kebabs.
The ban comes after eight samples out of 39 samples collected from kebab centres across the state showed the presence of artificial colours.
According to an order by the Food Safety Commissioner, of the 39 samples, sunset yellow colour was present in seven samples and one sample contained Carmoisine along with sunset yellow.
The use of such artificial colours could be harmful to those consuming these food products and is also a violation of the ‘Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011’’, the order noted.
According to the ‘The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006’, the violators could attract a seven-year jail term and up to Rs 10 lakh as penalty.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, in a statement, issued on Monday, said that consumption of poor quality has had a serious impact on the health of the citizens recently. “It is crucial to take measures and prevent people from falling ill due to consumption of poor quality food and hence I had instructed the officials to check the quality of food items from across the state and take necessary actions,” Rao said.
Earlier, the Karnataka government had also banned the use of artificial colours in Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy.
