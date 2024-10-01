Home
Karnataka BJP fields Kishore Kumar Puttur for bypoll to legislative council

The by-election will be held to the seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary of the BJP who has been elected as the Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:11 IST

