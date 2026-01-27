<p>Bengaluru: The ruling Congress that pushed for a special session (Jan 22 to 31) of the Karnataka Legislature to debate the “implications” of the newly passed Central legislation – VB-G RAM G Act that replaces the UPA-era MGNREGA (rural employment guarantee scheme) is in the dock for organising a protest rally from Freedom Park to Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) on Tuesday at 11 am, even as the legislature is in session.</p>.<p>Senior BJP leader and former minister Suresh Kumar on Monday questioned the ruling party’s decision to organise a protest during the ongoing session, raising concerns over propriety, legality and constitutional responsibility.</p>.<p>“The Assembly is scheduled to meet at 10 am on Tuesday (January 27), beginning with Question Hour, followed by a discussion on the controversy related to the Governor’s Address. However, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has announced that a mass protest will be held at 11 am at Freedom Park, followed by a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ programme,” said Kumar in a social media post.</p>.Rahul Gandhi 'insulted' Northeast by not wearing 'Gamosa' at Rashtrapati Bhavan's At-Home: BJP.<p>Amid public criticism of the government for holding fewer Legislature sessions (29 days in 2024 and 34 days in 2025) than the mandated 60 days a year, the exorbitant cost (10-day winter session at Belagavi cost Rs 27 crore) and accusation of wasting precious hours of House proceedings due to protests and walkouts, the Congress party has organised the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ rally, which will be attended by by AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, MLAs, MLCs, cabinet ministers, party leaders and workers.</p>.<p>The BJP leader also pointed out that as per High Court directions, processions, road marches and gheraos in Bengaluru have been restricted, and questioned whether allowing the ruling party to go ahead with such a programme would amount to selective application of the law.</p>.<p>“If permission is granted to the ruling party for a gherao or march, will similar permission be extended to other political parties as well?” he asked.</p>.<p><strong>Protest by Opposition today</strong></p>.<p>Incidentally, the opposition BJP and JD(S) are staging a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Vidhana Soudha complex at 10.30 am, to “condemn” the “goonda” behaviour of the Congress legislators who allegedly showed disrespect to the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday after the latter walked out without reading the full speech prepared by the state government.</p>.<p>The Assembly speaker U T Khader had reserved the ruling in the matter till Tuesday. The BJP is also staging a protest demanding the resignation of Excise minister R B Thimmapur over the alleged liquor licence bribery scam.</p>