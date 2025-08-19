Karnataka: BJP sees Cong high command's hand in 'smear campaign'

<p>A political storm erupted in the Assembly on Monday between the BJP and the Congress after BJP’s Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar claimed that a “smear campaign” against Dharmasthala was being carried out on the “directions” of the Congress high command.</p>.<p>When the BJP raised questions about the manner in which the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed, Congress’ Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna claimed that he was at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence when Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade’s <br>brother met him and “welcomed” the decision to form an SIT.</p>.<p>Expressing his disapproval to Parameshwara’s answer, Kumar said: “There are tens of people behind that masked man. What’s the background of those asking for the probe? The government is carrying out a smear campaign against Dharmasthala and is with a group which wants to malign Hindu places of worship. This smear campaign is as per the directions of their high command”.</p>.<p>Taking severe exception to this statement, dozens of Congress legislators protested.</p>.<p>Dinesh Gundu Rao, district in-charge minister of Dakshina Kannada, and Minister M B Patil were among those who objected. </p>.Govt failed to check smear campaign against Dharmasthala temple: B Y Vijayendra.<p>During the ensuing face-off, a batch of legislators including Malavalli MLA P M Narendraswamy stormed into the well of the House. At this point, Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House.</p>.<p>After the session resumed, the BJP continued its attack on the Congress. Mangalore North MLA Bharath Shetty said: “There are newspaper reports that an elected representative, MP level, is behind this. He is a former IAS officer. We don’t have any proof, but it came in the papers. It was there on TV channels also. So, we have a doubt that there are different forces trying to stir peace here”.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said he knew who were behind this.</p>.<p>“We know who are with the CM and who all have visited him. We want facts. The government is part of this conspiracy”. After this, the Opposition staged a walkout. </p>