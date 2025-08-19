Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: BJP sees Cong high command's hand in 'smear campaign'

During the ensuing face-off, a batch of legislators including Malavalli MLA P M Narendraswamy stormed into the well of the House. At this point, Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 23:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 23:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us