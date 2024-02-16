Karnataka Budget 2024 Live: Opposition disrupts budget speech
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah steps into the spotlight Friday (February 16th) as he prepares to present his record-breaking 15th budget. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections looming large, all eyes are on the Congress leader to see if he can address critical issues like drought management, and infrastructure development. This will be a political tightrope walk for CM Siddaramaiah, as he has to balance the need to fulfill campaign promises with responsible fiscal management. Will Siddaramaiah be able to appease both voters and critics? Stay tuned for the latest updates only on DH.
To benefit farmers, new food processing plants will be setup in select regions, says CM
Despite slowdown in foreign direct investment, Karnataka remains a bright spot: CM Siddaramaiah
As of September 2023, Karnataka has received $2.8 billion investments from MNCs, CM Siddaramaiah noted.
Opposition leader R Ashoka dirupts budget speech
Taking exception to Siddaramaih for blaming central government's step-motherly treatment, Opposition leader R Ashoka disrupts CM and blames state govt's failure in fiscal discipline.
Karnataka is second biggest contributor taxes with GST to the central government, but not receiving deserved share back: CM Siddaramaiah
Despite Karnataka contributing more taxes, central government has not returned the promised share back to the state through devolution.
In the 15th Finance Commission, Central govt owes around Rs 67,000 crore to the state, CM Siddaramaiah noted.
Rs 57,000 crore will fund five guarantee schemes: CM Siddaramaiah
Most under privileged people of the state will be benefit worth around Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 from the five guarantees.
This welfare scheme has mocked as 'Bitti Bhaghya' (wasteful expenditure) by the opposition parties. But, the whold world is praising us for the new welfare schemes, noted CM Siddaramaiah.
Pre-poll five gurantees to get big fund in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's 15thBudget today
For the five guarantees, Siddaramaiah is expected to set aside around Rs 55,000 crore. Through his budget, he may look to spell out how the five schemes have fared over the past year so as to woo beneficiaries ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Karnataka CM to focus on agriculture sector
With most regions of the state facing severe drought, CM Siddaramaiah who has already hinted of budget outlay of 3.80 lakh crore is expected to allocate significant fund to address the issues of the farmer community.
CM Siddaramaih arrives at Vidhana Soudha
