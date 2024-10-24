Home
Karnataka By-polls 2024 | Congress fields Yogeshwara in Channapatna, Bellary MP Tukaram's wife in Sandur

The party is yet to announce its nominee for Shiggaon seat.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 05:09 IST

