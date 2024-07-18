Karnataka: Cab driver working for a software company assaulted, sustained head injuries

Mangaluru: A cab driver sustained head injuries during a scuffle that broke out between cab drivers working for a software company - DIA Systems --in Kavoor police station limits on Wednesday night.

Sandeep who sustained injuries in the head and other areas after being attacked with a sharp weapon is being treated at a private hospital. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said Thejas Shetty had an old dispute with Sandeep.