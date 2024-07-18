Home
Karnataka: Cab driver working for a software company assaulted, sustained head injuries

Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 03:08 IST

Mangaluru: A cab driver sustained head injuries during a scuffle that broke out between cab drivers working for a software company - DIA Systems --in Kavoor police station limits on Wednesday night.

Sandeep who sustained injuries in the head and other areas after being attacked with a sharp weapon is being treated at a private hospital. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said Thejas Shetty had an old dispute with Sandeep.

On Wednesday night after completion of night shift, Thejas along with his brother Bhavith Shetty, Preetam and Puneet Devadiga attacked Sandeep with a sharp weapon.

Thejas Shetty also works as a driver in the same company and had an old dispute with Sandeep. An attempt to murder case was registered at Kavoor police station. The reasons behind the altercation is yet to be ascertained, Commissioner added.

Published 18 July 2024, 03:08 IST
