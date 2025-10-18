<p>Bengaluru: Signalling the Congress’ seriousness in going after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the government drafted a new law regulating the activities of private organisations with penal provisions, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet chose not to go ahead with it.</p><p>The proposed law, tentatively titled ‘Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Properties Bill, 2025’, was discussed in the Cabinet on Thursday.</p><p>It reportedly mandated private organisations to seek permission for events at government premises. Violation would result in two-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. Repeat violation meant three-year jail and up to Rs 1 lakh fine. The Bill also proposed a daily penalty of Rs 5,000. Sources said the Bill was met with caution within the Cabinet.</p>.<p>Apparently, it was brought before the Cabinet without following due process such as inter-departmental consultation.</p>.<p>Finally, the Cabinet decided to issue a fresh government order laying down regulations on the use of public places by private organisations, especially the RSS.</p>.The political Pied Piper: Modi’s hypnotic slogans and the reality they conceal.<p>“We did not go for a law as it would have been a long haul,” Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said. “There are already enough laws and various departments have rules on the use of their properties.”</p>.<p>Priyank said the GO will not name the RSS. “We are bringing a uniform set of rules for all organisations. We want to create a good atmosphere. We want to implement the ‘Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar’ philosophy,” he said.</p>.<p>He insisted the RSS should obtain permission for its events. “A few minutes of traffic disruption during the CM’s convoy makes headlines. But was there permission for the RSS to take out route marches across Bengaluru? What is the need to wield canes if they are peace-loving people? Which religion preaches that?”</p>