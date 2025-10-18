Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Cabinet puts on hold proposed law regulating RSS’s use of government premises

“We are bringing a uniform set of rules for all organisations. We want to create a good atmosphere. We want to implement the ‘Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar’ philosophy,” Priyank Kharge said.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 23:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 23:50 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSCabinet

Follow us on :

Follow Us