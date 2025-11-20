<p>Ahmedabad: Over a month after entering India through the Kutch border to be together against their parents' wishes, the Pakistani couple, a 20 years old man and his 19 years old lover, have been booked by local police for illegal entry under the Foreigners and Passport Acts. </p><p>The FIR follows rounds of interrogation by local as well as security agencies at Joint Interrogation Centre in Bhuj where illegal foreigners are held. The FIR registered on November 18 stated that during their questioning by different agencies the citizenships were established. </p><p>The couple identified as Toto alias Tara Chudi and Meena alias Puja Chudi had run away on October 4 sometime in the night and crossed the border on foot walking through the vast desert stretches and hills. <br>On October 8, they were apprehended in Ratanpar village. During initial questioning, they claimed to be minors, but medical examinations revealed that Toto was around 20 years old and Meena was 18. </p>.Unlucky in love, Pak man crosses Indian border 'to get shot'.<p>They were subsequently booked under sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport Act The FIR lodged with Khadir police station states that they are from the indigenous Bhil community from Lasri village, Islamkot taluka of Tharparkar district in Pakistan. When they were caught, the couple didn't have any belongings. During questioning, they told police that they were lovers and wanted to marry but their families were against it. </p><p>"To uncover the truth, it is deemed necessary to conduct FSL tests (brain mapping and polygraph). They entered India through the area between Bhanjana Bhainshala BOP (border out post) and Pillar number 1027 illegally, without a passport or visa," the FIR stated. The area described in the FIR is surrounded by Banni Grasslands and open desert. </p>.India and Bhutan announce first cross-border railway project of Rs 4,033 crore.<p>"While walking through the jungle, they saw fire and reached the spot where they asked for food. It was at this place when they realised that they were in a Hindustani village named Ranpar. They slept there and were apprehended the next day at around 12 PM on October 8," states the FIR.</p><p>"They must have walked about 35 to 40 km from their place in Pakistan to reach here. What they have told us is that they are from the same caste and hence their families were objecting to their marriage and therefore they ran away. They are indeed poor and from rural areas," Kutch East Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar told DH when contacted.</p>