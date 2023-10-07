Karnataka CM, Dy CM hit out at BJP for 'Ravan' poster on Rahul Gandhi; Siddaramaiah calls Modi 'Vote Hunter'

Stating that Gandhi's leadership has created very big fear in the minds of everyone in the BJP, Shivakumar said, "I.N.D.I.A (alliance) is going stronger, it is united and will be protected. I.N.D.I.A has been formed after his (Rahul Gandhi) Bharat Jodo yatra, fearing it, they have put Ravana poster with ten heads."

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "One has to understand that there is a culture in north India which worships Ravana. Ahead of Rama and Ravana heading in to a war, Ravana helps Rama to make sankalpa (a ritual). Let me not discuss all those things now...let them (BJP) do anything. This shows how much they are afraid of Rahul Gandhi and his leadership."

The poster by BJP on Rahul Gandhi came out after the Congress posted on X a picture of Narendra Modi with the caption 'The Biggest Liar' and another calling him a 'Jumla Boy' who was "going to hit the election rally soon."