Belagavi: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi said that soon a delegation led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will meet President Droupadi Murmu to request to not accord approval to the Malayalam Language Bill passed by Kerala government as it will affect interests of Kannadigas in the border areas and Kasargod in particular. President would be urged to send team of Linguistic Minorities Department to inquire and send a report.

Tangadgi told reporters here on Friday that the Malayalam Language Bill was against the interests of Kannadigas residing in the border areas of Kerala. "Kasargod alone has population of 7.5 lakh Kannadigas and there were 210 Kannada medium schools. Under the provisions of Article 350B of the constitution, we shall urge President to not accord approval to the bill sent by Kerala government."

"We have held talks with the chief minister and deputy chief minister in this regard. We shall also urge Kerala governor not to approve the Malayalam Language Bill. Chief minister will also be asked to write letter to his Kerala counterpart regarding the bill which was against the interests of Kannadigas. Discussions will be held with the concerned in this regard. Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority too has written letter to the government against the bill", he said.

He said, leadership issue has been settled and any decisions on it if have to be taken, they would be by the high command. Congress government has earned goodwill of the people by implementing the five guarantees. BJP leaders were unable to digest the success of the government, hence were raking up the leadership issue despite everything being well in the Congress.

Situation in Ballari during the time when Janardhan Reddy was minister and present was different. Reddy should worry of his assembly constituency Gangavati instead of interfering in Ballari. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi speaking against National Herald shows that BJP leaders fear family Gandhi family, he said.

Tangadgi said, BJP was in power since 12 years at the centre, but has not implemented developmental works. Schemes of the Congress government were being renamed. MGNREGS being renamed as VB G RAM G shows their respect for Mahatma Gandhi.

Works of the Sangolli Rayanna Veer Bhumi at Nandgad in Khanapur taluk were nearing completion. Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the works and launch new works on January 19, he said.