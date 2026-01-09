Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM, DyCM to meet President over Kerala’s Malayalam Language Bill

Shivaraj Tangadgi said, BJP was in power since 12 years at the centre, but has not implemented developmental works. Schemes of the Congress government were being renamed.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 09:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us