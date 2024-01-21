Karnataka CM non-committal on BJP's holiday demand

The Congress government is unlikely to declare a holiday on January 22 amid demands from the Opposition BJP, with Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of “behaving like a hater of Rama”.
Siddaramaiah was non-committal Saturday when asked about demands from the BJP for a public holiday on January 22. He said he was yet to go through written petitions by the BJP leaders. “I will see,” he told reporters. However, a senior government official said the government has no plan
to declare a holiday on January 22.
Asked about his visit to Ayodhya, Siddaramaiah said: “I’ve already made it clear that I’ll go there after January 22.”
During the day, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya reiterated their demand for a holiday on January 22.
“The Union government has already declared January 22 as a half-day for its offices. Crores of Hindus are looking forward to the event. Many of them may want to visit a nearby temple or watch the proceedings at home. For their convenience, a holiday must be declared,” Vijayendra said. Surya said 14 Indian states have already declared January 22 as a holiday.
“Kannadigas have a significant role in the Ram temple right from construction to the sculptor of the idol. Karnataka is the land of Hanuman. When the entire state is celebrating, the government doesn’t want to declare a holiday,” Surya said, adding that hundreds of schools had approached his office seeking a holiday. “Parents are calling to say that the government declares holiday for all sorts of things, but not for the consecration of Lord Rama,” he added.
“This government is behaving like it is anti-Rama. The CM is behaving like a hater of Rama,” Surya said.