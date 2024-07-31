Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for Kannadigas who lost lives in Wayanad landslides

Siddaramaiah said that the state government has deputed two senior IAS officers along with the relief teams in carrying out rescue and relief works.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 09:07 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Kannadigas who lost their lives in the landslides in the Kerala's Wayanad district.

CM Siddaramaiah, in his X post, said, "it a heinous tragedy and the fact that Kannadigas lost their lives in this tragedy made it even more painful."

Siddaramaiah said that the state government has deputed two senior IAS officers along with the relief teams in carrying out rescue and relief works. Minister Santosh Lad is also being sent to take charge of defense work.

Published 31 July 2024, 09:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaCM SiddaramaiahWayanad

