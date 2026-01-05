<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the gas cylinder explosion incident, in front of the Mysuru Palace, on December 25, 2025.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, “The number of tigers is increasing in the Mysuru region. Thus, they are moving out from the forests to human habitations. I have instructed the officials to rescue the tigers and shift them from the Mysuru region to other forests”.</p><p><strong>Tiger issue</strong></p><p>He was replying to a question on the rise in tiger population and human-animal conflict in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts since the last couple of months. It can be noted that a tiger was spotted on Mysuru Airport premises on Monday morning and the video shot by the airport staff has gone viral on social media.</p><p>In reply to a question on him breaking the record of the late D Devaraja Urs, as the longest serving CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no comparison between me and Devaraja Urs. However, both of us are from the same district of Mysuru”. On January 6, 2026, Tuesday, Siddaramaiah will equal D Devaraja Urs’ record as the longest-serving chief minister in Karnataka - 2,792 days or 7 years and 235 days.</p><p><strong>Record breakable</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah said, “I cannot say that no one will ever break this record again. Didn't Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's records in one day international cricket? Someone else might come later and break this record. They might even present more budgets than mine”.</p><p>He said, “The politics of Devaraja Urs' time was different. Today's politics is different. Even though Urs are a small community by numbers, they stand socially tall. My community (Kuruba) is socially at a lower level”.</p><p><strong>Had no CM ambition</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah said, “I never thought that I would become a CM or a minister. So, forget about records. I only wished to become an MLA. The people of Chamundeshwari made me an MLA for the first time in 1983, by funding my election. I have grown only due to the people’s blessings”.</p>.At Chitra Santhe, Siddaramaiah pledges to hike state’s forest cover to 30% .<p>In response to a query on the proposed celebration of his present government completing 1,000 days, Siddaramaiah said, “I don't know anything about the celebration. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda suggested a convention. He himself will look after that”.</p><p><strong>Ballari clash</strong></p><p>Replying to a question on the recent Ballari clash and the death of a Congress member, Siddaramaiah said, “I will speak to Home Minister G Parameshwara tomorrow on entrusting the investigation to the COD. A decision will be taken after that. Our Police department is currently investigating the matter and we have no doubts about their efficiency and skills in investigation. Let them investigate and submit a report. We will make further decisions later”.</p><p>In reply to a question on the change in the name of MGNREGA scheme, Siddaramaiah said, "Changing the name and form of MNREGA will cause an annual loss of Rs 3,000 crore to Karnataka State government. The amendment to the Act, G Ram-G, is snatching away the work of the poor labourers”.</p><p><strong>Cabinet reshuffle</strong></p><p>Commenting on the much-debated change in leadership and Cabinet reshuffle, he said, “I will discuss the Cabinet reshuffle issue with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The Congress high command has assured to give time in January. Whenever they give time, I will go to Delhi and meet Gandhi. I will make a decision after discussing it with the party high command”.</p><p>Regarding the Budget preparation, Siddaramaiah said, “I will start preparing for the State budget after the Sankranti festival”.</p>