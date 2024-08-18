Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah convenes CLP meeting in wake of Governor granting permission to prosecute him

Talking to reporters, Karnataka Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge said, "Since there is a huge uproar about the governor’s role, we need to apprise our people. Ultimately they are public representatives; 136 MLAs need to know what is happening."

“The meeting is related to the MUDA developments. The chief minister will brief the Congress legislators about the facts of the case and will chalk out a strategy to fight the case legally and politically,” a source in the CM House told PTI.