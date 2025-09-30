Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rebukes BJP leaders over 'boycott caste survey' call

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had said during an interaction with mediapersons that he wouldn’t provide his information to enumerators.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 21:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 21:50 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahcaste census

Follow us on :

Follow Us