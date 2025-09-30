Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rebukes BJP leaders over 'boycott caste survey' call

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday lambasted certain BJP leaders for urging people to boycott the ongoing social and educational survey, accusing them of having an “inherent Manuvadi” mindset. </p>.<p>“As soon as our government started the social-economic and educational (social and educational) survey, the true colours of those chanting ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ were exposed. By stating that the survey should be boycotted, BJP leaders are getting exposed in front of the public,” the chief minister said in a press note.</p>.<p>Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had said during an interaction with mediapersons that he wouldn’t provide his information to enumerators. BJP’s Bengaluru South MP L S Tejasvi Surya had also urged people to boycott the survey. However, the BJP is yet to take an official stand. </p>.Karnataka govt to extend services of guest lecturers for current semester.<p>“The survey by our government is not merely to know the condition of people from the Dalit, backward classes and minority communities. We will even know the details about the poor and the underprivileged from forward communities. BJP doesn’t want this reality to come out. They want the vested interests in each caste and religion to maintain wealth, representation and opportunities,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>.<p>“Manuvada (thoughts of Hindu lawgiver Manu as mentioned in the ‘Manusmriti) is continuing the status quo when it comes to wealth, opportunities and representation and ensuring that backward communities remain backward, women are denied opportunities and varna and class differences are perpetuated. BJP leaders inherently have this Manuwadi mindset,” he added.</p>.<p>Referring to the Narendra Modi-led Union government’s decision to enumerate castes during the upcoming decadal census, Siddaramaiah wondered if BJP leaders would oppose that as well. “Will you (BJP leaders) also oppose the caste census in Centre’s population Census? If yes, tell it openly. When you cannot speak to the Prime Minister by holding your head high, can you oppose this? Through such foolish statements, why are you becoming a laughing stock in front of the aware citizens of Karnataka?”</p>.<p>The chief minister urged people to participate in the survey.</p>.<p><strong>Cong MLC writes to Nadda</strong></p>.<p>In a letter to BJP national president J P Nadda, Congress MLC Ramesh Babu said: “It is highly inappropriate and damaging for senior leaders and elected representatives of the BJP to oppose a lawful, constitutional exercise that is meant to protect the rights of backward classes. I therefore demand that the BJP take strict action against Shri Pralhad Joshi and Shri Tejasvi Surya for their anti-OBC stand... The party should immediately clarify its official position on the Karnataka OBC Survey.”</p>