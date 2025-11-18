Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife admitted to hospital for respiratory problem

Siddaramaiah, who is in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke to the doctors on the phone, they said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 18:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 18:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us