<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>'s wife Parvathi B M has been admitted to a private hospital with complaints of respiratory problem, family sources said on Monday.</p><p>Siddaramaiah, who is in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke to the doctors on the phone, they said.</p><p>According to the sources, the chief minister's wife was rushed to a hospital after she complained of respiratory problems.</p><p>Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who visited the hospital to enquire about her health, said that he spoke to Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah.</p><p>"I spoke to Yathindra. He said there is no problem now. She is in good health," Gowda added.</p>