What is true religion?

Some one asked Swami Vivekananda, 'Swamiji, what is religion according to you?' He replied, 'Religion is the process of transforming the human being into divine being who moves closer to God.'
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 19:40 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 19:40 IST
