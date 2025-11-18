<p class="bodytext">An incident from the life of Mother Teresa, the great humanitarian: Once a journalist asked her, “Do you convert the people who come to you into Christians?” She replied, “Yes, I do convert—but not in the way you think. I help a Hindu become a better Hindu, a Muslim become better Muslim and a Christian become a better Christian. My goal is not religious conversion but to become a good human being.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some one asked Swami Vivekananda, “Swamiji, what is religion according to you?” He replied, “Religion is the process of transforming the human being into divine being who moves closer to God.” He also said, “A Hindu need not become a Muslim, nor should a Muslim become Hindu, or Christian. Every person should absorb the noble teachings and values from other religions.” If this happens, the whole world will surely become an abode of peace and love.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The <span class="italic">Bhagavad Gita</span> teaches that “the real religion is understanding our true relationship with God”. The Quran declares: “Let there be no compulsion in the religion”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bible says, “Pure religion is to care for those in need and to keep oneself untainted by the sins of the World”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Prophet Muhammad (s) said: “Let every one follow his own religion strictly and do not hurt religious sentiments of others”. Every believer should first study his own religion deeply and then learn about other religions with equal respect.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Interfaith discussions in a spirit of friendship and understanding brings hearts closer.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One of India’s tallest leaders, Late Jayaprakash Narayan, said that merely talking about peace is useless unless we practice it sincerely. The Sanskrit phrase <span class="italic">Vasudhaiva kutumbakam</span> means “the world is one family”. It reminds us that all people irrespective of caste, colour and religion are inter-connected, and part of a global family.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In today’s world filled with hatred, violence, selfishness, and hostility, let us raise for love, trust, peace, humanity and mutual understanding. Through these values, we can build a bright future for our country and the world. Our constitution provides the foundation for peaceful coexistence among people of many cultures and religions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The essence of all religions itself is peace, and harmony. Terrorists have no religion and religion has no place <br />for terrorism. </p>