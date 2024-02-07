Karnataka 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Live: Modi govt trying to kill a 'golden egg-laying hen', says Siddaramaiah
The Karnataka Congress has urged leaders of different parties in the state to join them in a protest against the Narendra Modi-led central government's continued devaluation of budget allotted to Southern states, particularly Karnataka. Siddaramaiah claimed that Karnataka has lost Rs 62,098 crore because of devaluation, despite being 2nd highest tax paying state. Track the latest updates with DH.
Karnataka has lost Rs 62,098 crore because of devaluation: Siddaramaiah
06:3807 Feb 2024
As a matter of fact, k'taka has contributed more than Rs 4,30,000 crore as tax to Union govt: Siddaramaiah
06:0607 Feb 2024
'We are here to protect interests of Kannadigas,' says Priyank Kharge on 'Chalo Delhi' protest
07:2407 Feb 2024
"In Raichur, Union Govt had promised to set up AIIMS. I even wrote two letters to get progress report on the project. But, they haven't responded till date" : CM Siddaramaiah
"To highlight all the discrimination meted out to us at the hands of Union government, we have assembled here. We are protesting for the welfare of citizens of Karnataka," he added.
07:2407 Feb 2024
We are also asking Union govt to approve Mekedattu balancing reservoir project for water storage to not just Bengaluru citizens, but also TN cities. But, PM Modi is committed to not giving clearance from environment ministry: Siddaramaiah says
07:1907 Feb 2024
The Union govt has not cleared the Mahadayi project yet. The environment ministry is not responding properly to the state govt: CM Siddaramaiah said.
07:1907 Feb 2024
"Dy CM DK Shivakumar, who is water resource minister, had met FM and Union water resources minister, but they didn't release not even one rupee. Should we just be silent and suffer?" asks Siddaramaiah
07:1907 Feb 2024
"In 2023-24 budget speech, FM had announced Rs 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra project. Moreover, Bommai too announced that the Upper Bhadra project will be announced as national project. But, the Union government never released any amount, not even one rupee," CM Siddaramaiah said.
07:1107 Feb 2024
"Despite this limitation, we have released drought relief money to over 31 lakh farmers. We can give more once we get the fund from NDRF" says Siddaramaiah
"We released Rs 870 crore relief amount to taluk officers to be distributed to the affected farmers. We ask former CMs B S Yeddiyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai and those 25 BJP Karnataka MPs to get us fund from NDRF. Why else have the people elected you? But they don't have courage to ask for the funds from PM Modi", Siddaramaiah added.
07:1007 Feb 2024
Over the last several years, we have lost more than 1.87 lakh crore worth of tax to the the state. We have the responsibility for welfare of the state... around 190 taluks of the state are facing severe droughts, 223 have declared drought. How do we manage the fiscal with limited resource? asks Siddaramaiah
"The central govt team came and went, but till today, we haven't received any special package to help Karnataka farmers affected by the drought. Me and revenue minister Krishna Byregowda met PM Modi and Amit Shah in December, but till today there is no proper communication....we have not received a single rupee from NDRF," he added
07:0707 Feb 2024
PM Modi, who constitutes the finance commission, has intentionally left out our representitive and this is why, we have been suffering the injustice: Siddaramaiah
07:0707 Feb 2024
In the 14th Finance Commission, we had Govind Rao representing Karnataka, but the current 15th Finance Commission has no representation from the state: Siddaramaiah
06:5807 Feb 2024
I don't know why FM Nirmala Sitharaman, who represents K'taka in Rajya Sabha is refusing to give us our rightful share of tax: Siddaramaiah