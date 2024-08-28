Karnataka Congress legislators may petition President against Guv giving sanction for CM's prosecution

Regarding the eleven Bills that were sent back by the Governor, the Minister said: "Let's see, the legal team is examining. We will first clarify to him regarding the clarifications sought and send it back to him. In case he is still not convinced, we will have to go to the President." On BJP reportedly planning a national level protest against the MUDA 'scam' and demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation, Parameshwara said in case the opposition party went ahead with it, the Congress will counter it in a similar fashion.

"Whether it should be done at the party level or by including INDI Alliance partners, the party high command will decide. In case the BJP takes the protests at the national level we will also counter it at the national level," he said.

On the Chief Minister's petition coming up for hearing in the High Court on Thursday, Parameshwara said there is hope that the HC will not consider the argument in favour of the Governor's decision.

"There should be material about Siddaramaiah's involvement. If they (materials) are there, they can be taken into cognisance. When there are no materials like -- his signature, his order, involvement and name...even in the registration his name is not there. When such is the case, the court will look into all these things and will decide on it," he said.

Responding to a question on whether there have been any discussions by the high command regarding the next course of action, in case the developments in the court on August 29 go against Siddaramaiah, the Minister said: "What developments will happen cannot be speculated, once things happen let's discuss, this is what they have told."

Asked about speculations that he may become CM (in the event of Siddaramaiah quitting), Parameshwara, who held a prolonged discussion with Congress leadership -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi -- during the recent Delhi visit, said that question doesn't arise at all, and the issue has never come up for discussion.

" (My) seniority may be there.....it is true that Rahul Gandhi spoke to me separately, but what was discussed cannot be speculated. I'm a disciplined soldier of the party and have fulfilled the responsibility given to me from time to time. He (Rahul) spoke to me regarding party things, other than that nothing was discussed," he added.

To a question on BJP petitioning the Governor seeking the dismissal of Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged allotment of a land to a trust run by his family including his father and Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, Parameshwara said: "let the Governor examine it, and if there is anything illegal, let him take necessary action. He is free to do it."

Ruling out any influence by the Kharges in the allotment of land, he said any one can seek for a land as per the conditions and the norms laid down. "Land can be purchased at the prescribed rate and not at a lower rate." Noting that allegations are made during the tenure of every government, the Minister, replying to a question, said when baseless allegations are made, they have to be countered and proved as baseless. "We are in that process."