<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>on Friday suspended Rajeev Gowda from the party, who had used abusive words against Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner.</p>.<p>The Congress leader is on the run after an FIR was registered against him on January 14 following a complaint by Amrutha Gowda, who alleged that he had abused her and threatened her with dire consequences over phone for removing a banner with his photograph.</p>.<p>In the order, the Congress state disciplinary committee president K Rahman Khan said, considering the gravity of the matter, Rajeev Gowda has been suspended from the party.</p>.<p>The police have not been able to trace him even after 10 days of the incident. </p>