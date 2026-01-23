Menu
Karnataka Congress suspends party leader Rajeev Gowda for using abusive words against official

In the order, the Congress state disciplinary committee president K Rahman Khan said, considering the gravity of the matter, Rajeev Gowda has been suspended from the party.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 12:42 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 12:42 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka Politics

