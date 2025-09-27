Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka contractors association allege massive corruption in Congress govt

This is the first time the KSCA has, in writing, flagged large-scale corruption in the Congress government. Earlier, Manjunath had orally accused the Congress of being more corrupt.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 08:58 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCongressCorruption

Follow us on :

Follow Us