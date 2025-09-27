<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>South Police have arrested 11 students on the charges of possessing ganja they were intending to sell.</p><p>The police have seized 12.264 kg of ganja, worth Rs 2.45 lakh, along with other materials, said Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH.</p> .2 students arrested for selling ganja in Karnataka's Udupi .<p>The arrested are second-year BBA students at a college in Mangaluru. Head constable Puttaram CH and constable Mallik John of the South Police Crime Detection Team received credible information that a group of youths from Kerala brought ganja in bulk for sale. </p><p>The ganja was stored at a flat in an apartment near Kaprigudde Mosque, Attavar. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by PSI Sheetal Alagur, under the supervision of Inspector Gururaj and ACP (Mangaluru Central Sub-Division) Pratap Singh Thorat, raided the premises. </p> .<p>The arrested are Advait Srikanth, Muhammed Apsin, Muhammed Swanid, Nibin T Kurian, Muhammed KK, Muhammed Hanan, Muhammed Shamil, Arun Thomas, Muhammed Nihal C, Mohammed Jaseel V and Sidan P. </p><p>The Commissioner said from their possession, police seized seven packets of ganja weighing 12.264 kg, two digital weighing machines (worth Rs 2,000), and 11 mobile phones (worth Rs 1.05 lakh), all valued together at Rs 3.52 lakh. </p><p>The Commissioner said the the arrested had procured the ganja from Odisha with the intention of selling it in Mangaluru. A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, at Mangaluru South Police Station.</p>