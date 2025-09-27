Menu
11 students arrested for possessing 12.26 kg ganja in Mangaluru

The police have seized 12.264 kg of ganja, worth an estimated Rs 2.45 lakh, along with other materials from their possession, said Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 10:01 IST
Published 27 September 2025, 10:01 IST
