Karnataka couple, child found dead in US; suicide suspected

Three of a family from Karnataka's Davangere allegedly died by suicide on Friday in US' Baltimore, Maryland state. However, the exact reason for their death is not known yet.
Family members have urged the government to help them to bring the mortal remains of the three persons - Yogesh Honnala (37), Pratibha Honnala (35), and Yash Honnala (6) - to India. They had been residing in the US for the past nine years. The couple were working as software engineers there.
Shobha, mother of Yogesh, told DH that Baltimore police called them on August 19 and told that the three died by suicide. But they are investigating the reason for taking the extreme step.
She said, they hail from Halekal village in Jagalur taluk. But they had been residing in Davangere's Vidyanagar for the past 25 years. Yogesh's father had died some years ago.
She also stated that "my son and daughter-in-law had been leading a happy marital life in US for the past nine years. We don't know what prompted them to take such step. We want to know the truth."