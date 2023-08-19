Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka couple, child found dead in US; suicide suspected

Shobha, mother of Yogesh, told DH that Baltimore police called them on August 19 and told that the three died by suicide.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 14:04 IST

Follow Us

Three of a family from Karnataka's Davangere allegedly died by suicide on Friday in US' Baltimore, Maryland state. However, the exact reason for their death is not known yet. 

Family members have urged the government to help them to bring the mortal remains of the three persons - Yogesh Honnala (37), Pratibha Honnala (35), and Yash Honnala (6) - to India. They had been residing in the US for the past nine years. The couple were working as software engineers there. 

Shobha, mother of Yogesh, told DH that Baltimore police called them on August 19 and told that the three died by suicide. But they are investigating the reason for taking the extreme step.  

She said, they hail from Halekal village in Jagalur taluk. But they had been residing in Davangere's Vidyanagar for the past 25 years. Yogesh's father had died some years ago.

She also stated that "my son and daughter-in-law had been leading a happy marital life in US for the past nine years. We don't know what prompted them to take such step. We want to know the truth."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 August 2023, 14:04 IST)
World newsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaUSASuicide

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT