<p>Bengaluru: In a major move to curb VIP culture and streamline jail administration, the State Prisons and Correctional Services Department has banned all cooked food from private sources for undertrials and civil prisoners across the state.</p><p>The new regulations were issued on Friday by Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar. The order comes in the wake of recent controversies surrounding special treatment provided to high-profile inmates and a recent High Court observation regarding the need for uniform guidelines.</p><p>The circular explicitly prohibits cooked food from being brought into prisons during admission or interviews. The department justified the restriction citing prison security, staff shortages, and health concerns. "All prisoners are already being provided adequate food, clothing, and bedding in accordance with the Karnataka Prison Rules," the order stated. Officials noted that the food served at the Bengaluru Central Prison is already FSSAI-certified and maintains a "four-star" quality rating, leaving no room for complaints about nutritional standards.</p><p>Under the new norms, inmates are permitted only a specific quota of uncooked and packaged items per week:</p><p>Fresh fruits: Up to 2 kg (Bananas, Apples, Mangoes, Guava, and Chikoos).</p><p>Dry fruits: Up to 0.5 kg (Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, and Raisins).</p><p>Bakery/Snacks: Up to 0.5 kg (Biscuits, Cookies, Namkeens, and Chips).</p><p>The department has also capped the clothing allowed for prisoners to just two pairs of outer clothing and two pairs of undergarments, in addition to what they wear at the time of admission. Any excess clothing found during routine searches will be confiscated.</p><p><strong>Bedding curbs</strong></p><p>While the department provides standard bedding, inmates may request one additional blanket from home, subject to a rigorous security check and space availability. No other bedding items, such as pillows or mattresses, will be entertained. "These regulations shall be strictly enforced to ensure all undertrial prisoners are treated equally, regardless of their social or financial status," DGP Alok Kumar said.</p><p>The timing of the circular is significant as the High Court is currently hearing matters related to home-food requests by actor Darshan and his associates in the Renukaswamy murder case. The court had recently stayed a trial court order allowing home food, emphasising that "no accused, big or small, is above the law."</p>