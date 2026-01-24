<p>Lucknow: Though the next assembly election in Uttar Pradesh was still two years away, Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday virtually launched his party’s election campaign and, showcasing what he termed the all round development of the state, appealed to the people to re-elect the BJP in the next assembly polls.</p><p>Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the UP Day, Shah said that dynastic politics could never ensure development of the state. ‘’It can only be done by the BJP,’’ he added.</p>.UP to be 'engine' of developed India: Home Minister Amit Shah.<p>The minister highlighted the various projects launched in the state in the past few years and said that the BJP government had ended corruption and ensured welfare of every section of the society.</p><p>He appealed to the people to rise above caste and religion and support the BJP in the next assembly polls due in 2027.</p><p>‘’Uttar Pradesh is the engine of India’s development….It is the soul of the country,’’ he said. UP sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.</p><p>Shah said that under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath had implemented the pro-people projects in the state and helped the state come out of the bracket of the ‘bimaru’ (sick) state.</p><p>The minister also referred to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and success of last year’s Mahakumbh and said that the Sanatan Dharma gained fame in the world by such events. </p><p>Shah also held a meeting with the senior state BJP party functionaries and discussed the preparations for the next assembly polls.</p>