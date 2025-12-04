<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka government has extended one day of paid menstrual leave per month to employees in the government sector as well.</p>.<p>The government had last month issued an order mandating one day of paid menstrual leave per month to women aged 18-52, working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.</p>.<p>It is applicable to women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, it had said.</p>.Bangalore hotels body moves High Court against mandatory menstrual leave order.<p>Now, on December 2, the government has ordered the granting of one day of menstrual leave every month to female government employees of the state with immediate effect.</p>.<p>Women government employees between the age group 18 and 52, who undergo menstruation, are eligible to avail this leave.</p>.<p>The authority competent to grant casual leave may grant menstrual leave, and no medical certificate is required to avail this leave, the order said.</p>.<p>This leave should be entered separately in the leave/attendance book, and the menstrual leave should not be combined with any other leave, it added.</p>.<p>The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) had recently approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government's directive in November making menstrual leave compulsory for women employees across various sectors.</p>.<p>The association has questioned the very basis of the order, highlighting that the state itself has not extended such leave to women working in government departments.</p>.<p>It termed the order discriminatory, pointing out that the state, despite being one of the largest employers of women, has not implemented a similar provision for its own workforce. </p>