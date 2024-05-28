Karnataka forest dept recovered 2,600 acres worth Rs 1,500 crore in one year: Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru: The Forest Department has recovered 2,602 acres from encroachers while the efficiency in the management of the resources has helped in increasing the revenue, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre said.

Replying to a question by the media about his works since assuming office a year ago, the minister said steps have been taken to recover the forest land under encroachment and also increase the protected area.

"About 2 lakh acres of forest is under encroachment in Karnataka. We are trying to recover such land while ensuring that poor farmers who have been cultivating less than three acres are not troubled. Those who have encroached more are facing action. We have booked 371 cases in which 2602.30 acres have been recovered. The value of the land is estimated at about Rs 1500 crore," he said.

The recovery varies from district to district. In Kolar, officials vacated encroachers from 1,392.41 acres of forest land while it was 5.5 acres in Madikeri. In terms of value, the recovery of the 17 acres in Bengaluru North's Kothnur comes on top with the land price estimated at over Rs 500 crore, he said.